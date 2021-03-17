Amber Smith

Granger Smith‘s pregnant wife reflected on her IVF journey in a March 2021 Instagram post, writing, “We started the path of IVF, shots, medicines, then shut down due to COVID, later excited to be pregnant after our first transfer, and then hurt and pain again with our miscarriage. With one more viable embryo, I got my body ready again for transfer. There were procedures, infection, antibiotics and all the things, to finally, almost 12 months later, be able to transfer our second and last little one. This one has stayed with us thus far and we are hoping, praying and trusting that we will welcome this little boy into the world in August.”