Ashley Darby

While the Real Housewives of Potomac star announced in February 2019 that she and her husband, Michael Darby, are expecting their first child together, the couple struggled to get pregnant. In June 2018, the reality star suffered a miscarriage within a month of conceiving. “It was a very heartbreaking and exciting time within a short span,” she told her Instagram followers in a video a year later.

The Bravo personality went on to share her tips for “investing in her body” in order to carry her child the second time around from drinking celery juice to doing castor oil uterine massages.