Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children

Ashley Slack

In May 2021, Jason Wahler‘s wife opened up about experiencing a molar pregnancy loss nearly one year prior. “I went in for my ultrasound. I remember hearing my doctor tell me I didn’t have a fetus, I had a molar pregnancy and I needed surgery within a few days to make sure it was not cancer,” the hairstylist told her Instagram followers. “I felt so alone. I didn’t understand what this was and why I had to have surgery so quickly. First no baby, now maybe cancer?! My whole world came crashing down. … It took months later and many doctor appointments until my HCG levels finally were zero. From that point on, we tried again and finally got pregnant with our son.”