Becca Tobin

Following her second miscarriage, the Glee alum and her husband, Zach Martin, saw a fertility specialist and froze their embryos. “There’s no better feeling,” the actress said in a July 2020 “LadyGang” podcast episode. “I didn’t realize the weight that would be lifted the moment that I found out that I didn’t have to hurry up and keep trying and hopefully get something healthy.”