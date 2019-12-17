Brie Bella

“We were trying for eight months, and I couldn’t get pregnant,” the former professional wrestler, 36, revealed of her and Daniel Bryan‘s family plans in her January/February 2019 Health cover story with twin sister Nikki Bella. “I was stressed, and it wasn’t happening. There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something, like, it’s not a great time to have another baby.”