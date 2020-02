Brittany Lutz

Kellan Lutz’s wife opened up about her journey to pregnancy, writing on Instagram in January 2020: “I got married at almost 31, long after I thought I would. I am pregnant now at 32 after countless negative tests, a lost pregnancy, and a surgery to fix problems in my uterus and create a hospitable environment to actually grow a child.”

Brittany suffered a miscarriage at 6 months in February 2020.