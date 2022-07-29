Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues

Caroline Stanbury

The reality star revealed in July 2022 during an episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai that she and husband Sergio Carrallo planned to get pregnant following their December 2021 wedding, despite previously suffering complications.

“We have one [embryo] on ice — a baby boy,” Stanbury told E! News at the time, adding, “Sadly, I did another around, none of them were viable. [The doctor has taken me off any alcohol. We’re going to try for another round when we leave for the summer to at least get two eggs on ice.”

The Bravo personality added, “When we put them in? I don’t know.”