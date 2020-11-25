Christina Perri

Following the “Jar of Hearts” singer’s January 2020 miscarriage at 11 weeks, she wrote via Instagram that she was “so sad, but not ashamed.” Perry explained, “I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you.”

The Pennsylvania native suffered another pregnancy loss in November of that same year while in her third trimester. “Last night we lost our baby girl,” Perri captioned an Instagram post at the time. “She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”