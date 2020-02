Domino Kirke

The singer “stopped trusting” her body after suffering multiple miscarriages and “started to accept the fact” that she and Penn Badgley weren’t going to welcome a child. “Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing,” the DOMINO band member captioned her February 2020 pregnancy announcement. “It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”