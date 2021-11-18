Dylan Dreyer

“I wake up to just massive bleeding, to the point where I’m standing in the shower and it just won’t stop,” the weather anchor said of her miscarriage on the Today show in April 2019. “I tell [my husband], ‘I think I lost the baby,’ and the first thing he said to me is, ‘You didn’t lost the baby. … You didn’t do anything wrong.’” She and Brian Fichera, who already share son Calvin, 2, revealed that they were “in the middle of” their infertility journey and considering IVF.