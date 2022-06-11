Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues

Emily Miller

The Too Hot to Handle alum, who met boyfriend Cam Holmes during season 2 of the Netflix hit, confirmed in June 2022 that she had been hospitalized with an ectopic pregnancy.

“If I had left [the fetus] much longer my fallopian tube would [have] burst,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, noting doctors removed her fallopian tube. “It’s one of those things you just think will never happen to you. I was just so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby but I was about to have my fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too.”

She added: “Physically I’m still in a lot of pain and bed bound after the surgery but mentally it’s been even harder. … Thinking back, I definitely ignored the signs was trying to tell me early on about my ectopic pregnancy. I can only urge girls to get an early pregnancy scan just to be on the safe side to rule out any kid of potential problems.”