Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues

Too Hot to Handle's Emily Miller Hospitalized After Suffering Ectopic Pregnancy, Had Fallopian Tube Removed
The Too Hot to Handle alum, who met boyfriend Cam Holmes during season 2 of the Netflix hit, confirmed in June 2022 that she had been hospitalized with an ectopic pregnancy.

“If I had left [the fetus] much longer my fallopian tube would [have] burst,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, noting doctors removed her fallopian tube. “It’s one of those things you just think will never happen to you. I was just so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby but I was about to have my fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too.”

She added: “Physically I’m still in a lot of pain and bed bound after the surgery but mentally it’s been even harder. … Thinking back, I definitely ignored the signs was trying to tell me early on about my ectopic pregnancy. I can only urge girls to get an early pregnancy scan just to be on the safe side to rule out any kid of potential problems.” 

