Erin Bates

The Bringing Up Bates star was “pinching” herself over her August 2021 pregnancy, six months after exclusively telling Us that conceiving baby No. 5 would be a “miracle” due to recent health issues. “They ended up taking out one of my ovaries. And then the last surgery, they removed most of my second ovary,” Bates said of her fertility struggles in February. “To ever get pregnant again would be, like, a huge miracle because I basically have one third of an ovary left, but it’s very scarred from surgeries.”