Gabrielle Union

The Being Mary Jane star announced on Instagram in November 2018 that she and her husband, Dwyane Wade, welcomed a “miracle baby” into the world with the help of a surrogate. Union and the NBA player named their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade. The Bring It On actress spoke about her her infertility during a July 2018 appearance on Dr. Oz. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant,” she revealed. “I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

In August 2020, the We’re Going to Need More Wine author told Katie Lowes that her adenomyosis affected her ovarian reserves, but “went undiagnosed through multiple rounds of IVF.” “If you’re going in and no one’s diagnosing you correctly, a lot of places will offer older women or women who have these conditions that have been diagnosed rounds to basically bundle … so you might do … three rounds for this price because you’re not going to get a ton of eggs,” the L.A.’s Finest star explained. “But no one’s super clear or honest because that affects your business.”