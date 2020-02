Golnesa Gharachedaghi

“Summer of last year I was finally pregnant,” the pregnant Shahs of Sunset star began a February 2020 Instagram post, adding that she soon faced “a series of unfortunate events.” She continued, “I’ll keep it short … but let’s just say that the pregnancy was lost and I ended up in the ER undergoing emergency surgery to remove both of my fallopian tubes. After the healing process was complete, I went thru IVF again and got pregnant again!”