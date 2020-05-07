Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

“The false narrative that gets projected, especially by the celebrity angle is, ‘We went through this hard thing and it brought us closer together,’” the One Tree Hill alum told Us exclusively in May 2020 of suffering multiple miscarriages. “And so I felt like a total failure because that wasn’t happening for me. Until you go through that first really horrible thing together, you don’t know how your partner is going to react. You don’t know what they need.”

The Walking Dead star needed her to “be strong and calm,” Burton explained, while she wanted to “slam doors and cry really hard.”