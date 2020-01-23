Hilary Rhoda

The model and her husband, Sean Avery, were “healthy partners” but suffered multiple pregnancy losses while trying to conceive. “After a few miscarriages, the pressure starts mounting and fertility doctors say, ‘You have this window. Maximize that window, a 4 to 5 day window with no rest,’” the former professional ice hockey player said on a January 2020 episode of his “No F–ks Given” podcast. The couple tried for six months before conceiving. The experience was “tough,” Avery said, explaining, “A few times, we were fighting and we don’t fight.”