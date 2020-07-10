Jade Roper

When asked in July 2020 whether she’s experienced pregnancy losses while growing her family, the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote on her Instagram Story: “Yes, I don’t talk about them publicly very much, probably because I still always cry even though a lot of time has passed, and it always catches me off guard that there’s still so much more under the surface. We lost a baby when we first got together, and then I also had a chemical pregnancy the month before I became pregnant with [our son], Brooks.”