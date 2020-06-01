Jill Zarin and Steven Shapiro

“We were going to take it to our grave, nobody knew. We had no plan to tell [our daughter, Ally],” the Real Housewives of New York City alum told Heather McDonald in March 2020 of using a sperm donor to conceive. “This was many many years ago … and in those days it was very early on in this whole sperm donor business. At the time people said, ‘You just don’t say anything. Do the insemination and then have sex and pretend that’s how you got pregnant then.’ Because there was, like, a shame to it back then.”