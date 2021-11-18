Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her husband, Kanye West, struggled to become pregnant with their first child, North. “It was a long road. I would go to the doctor in Beverly Hills every day at five in the morning to get tested to see if I was ovulating,” she told C magazine in September 2015. “I’m like, ‘I’m ovulating, get home now!’ He’d be like, ‘Wait, I’m in the studio.'” The KKW Beauty founder and R&B singer conceived their son, Saint, with the help of IVF and hired a gestational surrogate to carry their daughter, Chicago.