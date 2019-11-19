Kimberly Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek‘s wife opened up about her three miscarriages, “all around 10 weeks gestation,” in September 2018. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I let them all happen naturally. I had a loving husband, a compassionate birthing team and I felt spiritually grounded about them. And even in the best of circumstances, they all broke my heart. I was devastated every single time. After one of them, I sat in the shower crying for almost five hours. Thankfully I am fully at peace with them all now and have five children.”

In September 2019, the former business consultant announced that she and the Dawson’s Creek alum were expecting baby No. 6 — but she miscarried in November. “We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being,” James wrote on social media following the pregnancy loss.