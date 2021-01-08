Kristen Doute

“I’ve had really off cycles lately and it’s been making me really nervous because of my age,” the Vanderpump Rules alum said on her January 2021 Instagram Story. “Going in to [the gynecologist], we were not able to do the tests we were hoping for so it really stressed me out and kind of broke my f–king heart, but we did the best we could with what we could do. Good news on those fronts, and we’re just gonna keep track of what we need to keep track of and catch up again in a couple months.”