Kristen Welker

The NBC personality tried to get pregnant for three years before writing in an April 2021 letter to her baby-to-be: “We saw four different doctors and it didn’t seem like anything was working. Like many people going through the same thing, we felt very alone. Your daddy, [John Hughes], and I cried a lot during that time, but we never, ever gave up. Then, on a chilly weekday morning as I was walking into work, a doctor called with the most difficult news. The doctor said that, unlike most mommies, I would not be able to carry you in my belly and I would need a special helper to carry you inside her belly.” The journalist gushed about her “hero” surrogate while announcing her and Hughes’ baby news on the Today show.