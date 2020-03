Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

The former ’NSync member told Us exclusively in March 2020 that he and the artist were trying IVF again after their last “heartbreaking” attempt. He explained, “Unfortunately, the last time did not work so we’ve reset and we’re about to go again. Hopefully in the next couple of months, we’ll have some good news. But again, it’s gonna take a while to see if anything sticks.”