Linda Phan

While describing her and Drew Scott’s IVF journey to Reveal magazine in March 2022, the pregnant star recalled, “I was just so anxious and sad that maybe it was too late for us. And then I’d feel dumb for waiting so long, for not having given a thought to whether I wanted kids. (Spoiler alert: I do.) I’d think, ‘I should have worked harder to plan for this,’ and I’d feel silly that I ignored the possibility that it might not be easy. And then I’d feel optimistic again. Then the next month it would be the same cycle of emotions.”