Liz Sandoz

The Bachelor alum opened up about her chemical pregnancy loss in December 2019 on the “Miraculous Mamas” podcast, explaining, “I feel at peace about it, but when I do talk about it I get really emotional because I’ve never been pregnant before. It was the couple weeks of the positive tests and the excitement and ordering things. I already had our nursery wallpaper picked out, you know? It is such a let down. And then I feel stupid for crying because it was a chemical pregnancy, it’s like nothing was ever really there, which I know is ridiculous.”

Her husband, Vito Presta, went on to say that they will keep trying to conceive. “Life’s gonna kick us down, life’s gonna kick everybody down, you just gotta get back up and fight back,” he said. “And this fighting back is to just keep having sex and I’m okay with that. I think that’s a good fight to take on.”