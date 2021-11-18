Meghan King Edmonds

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star openly discussed her experience with IVF on the Bravo series. All the medication took a toll on her relationship with husband Jim Edmonds. “My emotions were just all over the board,” Meghan told USA Today in 2016. “Some days I would cry, and cry, and cry. And other days I’d be super angry. There weren’t any positive emotions to come out of it except that I was working toward a positive goal.” The couple welcomed Aspen that year and in June 2018 they became parents of twin boys Hayes and Hart.