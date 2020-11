Meghan Markle

The Suits alum opened up about her and Prince Harry’s miscarriage in a November 2020 op-ed for The New York Times, writing, “After changing [my son Archie’s] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”