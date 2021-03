Melinda Stolp

“I have had the opportunity to have three pregnancies. Luckily, one of those produced a beautiful, healthy baby,” the Challenge alum wrote via Instagram in March 2021 after suffering a pregnancy loss. “I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t smoke, don’t do any drugs, I’m active, I took my vitamins, drank my water, talked to [my baby girl], had little stress, laughed a lot, took walks, cut out caffeine and still none of that worked. … None of this is fair.”