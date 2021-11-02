Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers

“We’re tryin to get pregnant. It’s harder than expected,” the couple sang in an October 2021 Instagram video. “In all our years of schoolin’, the books they had us foolin’. It takes more than dirty toilet sits. So, don’t you worry. Your baby’s not in any hurry. It’ll happen when it’s right you’ll see. Put a baby in my belly.”

They captioned the footage: “In all seriousness though, anyone going through a fertility journey knows just how hard, exhausting and infuriating the process can be. We randomly wrote this tune one night when we were feeling extra frustrated and it’s made us laugh ever since. We hope it does the same for you.”