Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues

Peta Murgatroyd

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is married to Maks Chmerkovskiy, announced in June 2022 that she suffered three miscarriages in two years.

“I’ve had three miscarriages and it’s been a long hard journey for Maks and I. A traumatic, stressful, super sad journey,” the New Zealand native wrote via Instagram at the time. “I found it was harder to conceal this secret than just ‘say it how it was’ so to speak. It became harder for me to keep a happy face on, day after day.”

The professional dancer continued: “I came to realize that there is nothing shameful about it. And so here I am … this is all of me, the bare me and I hope that by me sharing my journey with all of you it could help someone else going through the same situation.”