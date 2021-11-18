Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star’s fertility struggles played a role in her weight loss, she told Sunrise in October 2021, explaining, “I was going through a fertility journey and it was better if I was healthy. And I’ve wanted to be healthier anyway. I’ve struggled a lot with emotional eating and last year, through the huge transformation, lost about 35 kilos, I think.”

The interview came nearly one year after the actress opened up about freezing her eggs. “[I knew that I] wasn’t gonna maybe work that much this year [amid the coronavirus pandemic],” Wilson wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “I knew I was going to have a bit more time. I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it. I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy.’”