Renee Morrison

“I just went through one of the most vulnerable, raw, massive, confusing, just phenomenal experiences that a woman could ever endure,” Matthew Morrison’s wife said in an October 2019 Instagram video. “I miscarried. I found out at four weeks and began the cycle of miscarriage on my sixth week. … The point of today is to tell you how meditation helped guide me through this journey and this experience.”

The actress used the practice to “rise above conditioned thoughts” about whether she caused her pregnancy loss or would suffer another. “I’m just going to choose not to go there,” she explained.