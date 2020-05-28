Romee Strijd

After missing her period for seven years and being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, the Victoria’s Secret model announced her pregnancy via Instagram. “I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high-intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself and take breaks when needed,” Strijd wrote. “I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since I’m such a family person). I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last November AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE.”