Sarah Herron

The former Bachelor contestant revealed in March 2021 that she’s been diagnosed with diminished ovarian reserve (DOR), meaning she will have a harder time conceiving naturally. “After 7 months of trying, but with no pregnancy, we turned to fertility testing. The results are consistent. My egg count and quality is low,” she wrote via Instagram. “But I know this is just information to know myself better — to know my relationships, priorities, and values, better. Whatever the outcome may be. This is not a reflection of my ability to mother and nurture, and it does not make me any less deserving of my partner.”

The season 17 alum noted she began taking Letrozole, which helps stimulate the ovaries to mature an egg. “I am open to options and I am optimistic. Although I’ve felt grief, I do not feel sorry for myself. I feel empowered and knowledgeable,” she added.