Savannah Guthrie

In March 2022, the Today show cohost reflected on suffering a miscarriage between welcoming daughter Vale and son Charley in 2014 and 2016, respectively. “I stopped even letting myself hope or believe I could [get pregnant] because the years were getting on,” she told Good Housekeeping at the time, noting that she underwent multiple rounds of IVF. ”It wasn’t that I thought it was impossible; I just thought it wasn’t likely. I didn’t want to get my hopes up.”