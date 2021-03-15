Tori Roloff

“We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby No. 3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” the Little People, Big World star captioned a March 2021 Instagram post. “We went in for our first ultrasound at eight weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier. I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.” The TLC personality went on to call her husband, Zach Roloff, her “rock” during the loss.