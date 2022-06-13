Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Jo and Vee Rivera

Vee, who is stepmom to Isaac Rivera (her husband Jo Rivera’s son with Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry), shared via Instagram on Monday, June 13, that their daughter Vivi graduated from kindergarten. “My baby girl graduates kindergarten today!” Vee, who also cohosts the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast with Lowry, wrote. “The most amazing feeling in the world has to be seeing your child learn and experience new amazing things.”

Alongside the photo of Vivi standing in front of a congratulatory sign, the podcast host shared several of her daughter’s accomplishments, including learning to read, tie her shoes, swim and “take on more responsibility around the house.”

Lowry chimed in, congratulating son Isaac’s sister. “So precious!!! 1st grade here she comes!!!” she wrote.