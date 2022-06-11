Jessica Alba and More Proud Parents Celebrate Their Kids’ 2022 Graduations

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

“I’m so proud of you my Sweet Haven! 🧡🧡 I can’t believe you are heading to middle school,” the Honest Beauty founder wrote via Instagram on June 10. “Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you. You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on, and give great advice — wise way beyond your years! You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work 📝 I’m excited for your next chapter — middle school, here you come.”