Melissa Gorga

“GINO is going to high school😩😩😩 Congratulations to my shy boy💙👨🏻‍🎓,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star gushed via Instagram on June 23, referring to her second son with husband Joe Gorga. “I know you’re going to do amazing things! You impress me everyday💙.”

(Melissa and Joe also share son Joey and daughter Antonia.)