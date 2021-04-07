Moms

‘Vanderpump’ Babies! Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent’s Daughters Have 1st Playdate

By
Vanderpump Babies! Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent’s Daughters Have First Playdate 
 Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram
5
1 / 5
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Slumber Party?

Baby Ocean looked cute as can be before waking up for a midday snack.

Back to top