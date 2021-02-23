Babies

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Daughter Hartford’s Baby Album: Pics

By
Stassi Schroeder Hartford Baby Prop
 Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram
30
2 / 30
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Loving Her Locks

She went on to share a photo of her new ‘do, writing, “Not me using my baby as a prop.”

Back to top