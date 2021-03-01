Babies

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Daughter Hartford’s Baby Album: Pics

By
Stassi Schroeder and Hartford
 Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram
33
17 / 33
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Matching Mom

Schroeder and Hartford twinned in green outfits in February 2021.

Back to top