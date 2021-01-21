Babies Stassi Schroeder Shares 1st Photo of 2-Week-Old Daughter Hartford: ‘My Heart Is So Freaking Full’ By Nicholas Hautman January 21, 2021 Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram 5 4 / 5 Cool, Calm and Collected Hartford struck a pose for the camera. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Shop the 5 Best Moisturizers to Combat Dry January Skin Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News