Pregnancies Stassi Schroeder’s Baby Bump Album: See Her Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 1st Child By Riley Cardoza December 23, 2020 Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram 32 31 / 32 Rocking Red Schroeder posed in front of her Christmas tree with gifts for a December 2020 Instagram giveaway. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News