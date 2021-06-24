Moms

Inside Stassi Schroeder’s ‘Baby-Friendly Vegas Birthday’ With Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

By
Stassi Schroeder Clark Inside Stassi Schroeder Baby Friendly Vegas Birthday With Vanderpump Rules Stars 4
 Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram
12
3 / 12
podcast

Dressed Up

Hartford looked “Vegas ready.”

Back to top