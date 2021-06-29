Moms Inside Stassi Schroeder’s ‘Baby-Friendly Vegas Birthday’ With Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram 19 13 / 19 Sugar High Hartford reached for her mom’s birthday dessert. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News