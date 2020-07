Baby Brain

“I was trying last summer,” the Vanderpump Rules alum told Us in February 2020. “I was like, ‘Listen, if he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands.’ I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. I just cannot wait to be a mom.” Once Clark popped the question, however, she changed her tune, saying, “Well, I can’t be pregnant at my wedding. Like, I have to be able to get s–t-faced.”