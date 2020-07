Ready and Willing

“I’m not tricking him into a pregnancy,” Schroeder explained on an April 2020 Pump Rules aftershow. “Like, he was an active part of the conversation and participating. So, like, he knew what was going on, but I’m like, ‘OK, I’m going to take matters into my own hands. I can’t wait to be a mom, then let’s just start doing this because I’m not waiting around for this anymore.’ God, I’m f–king controlling and weird.”