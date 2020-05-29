Pics Stormi Webster’s Baby Album: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s First Child By Erin Crabtree May 29, 2020 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 82 82 / 82 Petite Photographer Stormi snapped a photo with a Polaroid camera as big as her face in a May 2020 Instagram Story video Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News