Pics Stormi Webster’s Baby Album: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s First Child By Erin Crabtree February 20, 2021 Courtesy of Travis Scott/Instagram 82 75 / 82 Twinning Time Scott shared October 2020 photos of himself and Stormi wearing matching pants. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News